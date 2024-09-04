TENNIS/Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching reaches US Open semifinals with Russian partner
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her Russian teammate, Veronika Kudermetova, advanced to the semifinals of the US Open women's doubles on Tuesday (New York time) by defeating the top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand.
In a thrilling three-set match, they emerged victorious 2-1, marking Chan's first career appearance in a women's doubles semifinal.
The Taiwanese-Russian duo struggled early, losing their service games consecutively. Despite breaking back in the fourth game, they lost the first set 4-6.
In the second set, they came back from a 1-3 score deficit, breaking Dabrowski and Routliffe's serves to level the score and ultimately win the set 7-5, equalizing the match.
In the deciding set, Chan and Kudermetova overcame an early deficit, breaking their opponents' serve multiple times in the latter part of the set to win 6-3.
The grueling match lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.
With this victory, the 30-year-old Chan has achieved her best result at the US Open in women's doubles and has now reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments. It also marks Kudermetova's first return to the semifinals since 2020.
The duo next face Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals on Wednesday (New York time).
