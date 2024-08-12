Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/Boxer Lin Yu-ting declines to take legal action over accusations

08/12/2024 08:48 PM
Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting kisses the gold medal she fought for and won at the Paris Games Saturday. CNA photo Aug. 11, 2024

Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Newly crowned women's 57 kg category boxing Olympic gold medalist Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) on Monday said she has decided not to take legal action against those who questioned her gender eligibility during the Paris Olympics.

In a public statement issued Monday, Lin said her gold medal speaks for itself and she does not need to prove anything more to her accusers, such as the International Boxing Association (IBA).

Lin and Imane Khelif of Algeria were disqualified at the 2023 Women's World Championships by the IBA for failing unspecified gender-related tests, and the IBA continued to cast doubt on their gender during the Paris Games.

"I have already proven myself with the gold medal," Lin said.

The champion boxer said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) screens the eligibility of all Olympians and has also publicly supported and proved her eligibility, adding that she does not feel the need to prove anything else to anyone.

Lin added that she is grateful for all the support and care she has received, and her gold medal belongs to everyone.

Taiwan's Sports Administration, the National Sports Training Center and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has done a lot to safeguard her rights, Lin said, before giving credit to President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Education Minister Cheng Ying-yao (鄭英耀) and the entire population of Taiwan for backing her during the recent public ordeal.

Lin also specifically thanked the Sports Administration and CTOC for respecting how she wished to handle the accusations made against her.

The Olympian went on to add that she will next take a much needed rest to reap the victorious fruits of her labor and urged the nation to continue to support the sport of boxing in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Cheng previously said that the IBA's statements about Lin were "regrettable" and Taiwan reserves the right to seek legal redress but would wait out of respect for Lin until she returns to Taiwan.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and James Lo)

Enditem/AW

> Chinese Version
