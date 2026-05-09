Kaohsiung to fine cosmetic surgery chain branches over regulatory violations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, May 9 (CNA) The Kaohsiung Department of Health said Saturday that two branches of cosmetic surgery chain Airlee Group Co. face fines for multiple violations, including expired controlled drugs and missing medical institution names on prescriptions.

In a news release, the department said inspections were conducted Friday at two Airlee locations in Zuoying and Sinsing districts, where multiple violations were found.

The investigations came after Airlee was recently embroiled in a privacy controversy when a customer discovered a recording device inside a smoke detector at the company's Banqiao branch in New Taipei. Since then, inspections have been carried out at various locations over alleged malpractice and regulatory violations.

• 3 formally detained for alleged cosmetic surgery privacy violations

In Kaohsiung, the health department said the Zuoying branch failed to include medical institution names on prescriptions for controlled drugs and will be fined between NT$60,000 (US$1,915) and NT$300,000 for contravening the Controlled Drugs Act.

It also said the branch is suspected of inaccurate and incomplete medical record keeping, adding that authorities are continuing to review relevant information and penalties will be imposed if the violations are confirmed.

As for the Sinsing branch, the department said inspectors found expired controlled drugs that were not properly stored and managed. It said the violations breach the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and will carry fines ranging from NT$30,000 to NT$5 million.

Kaohsiung's health department finds expired controlled drugs at Airlee Group Co.'s Sinsing branch on Friday. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Department of Health

They also found incomplete anesthesia records and missing consent forms for self-paid procedures, it said, adding that if violations involving improper or falsified medical records are confirmed, the branch could face fines ranging from NT$50,000 to NT$250,000.

The health department stressed that the integrity of medical records and the management of controlled drugs are essential to patient safety and healthcare quality, and are the legal responsibility of medical institutions.

The department said police have seized the electronic medical record server hard drives from the branches, adding that it will cooperate with investigators while stepping up inspections of medical facilities to safeguard public health and patients' rights.