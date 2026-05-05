Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

4 pygmy killer whales rescued after being stranded in New Taipei

05/05/2026 10:02 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Four pygmy killer whales found stranded beneath Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei were rescued Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), a 30-member rescue team involving the Ocean Conservation Administration, New Taipei City Animal Protection Office, and the Taiwan Cetacean Society was dispatched after a report was received at around 1 p.m. that several cetaceans were stranded.

Rescuers identified the animals as four pygmy killer whales, each measuring about 2.2 meters in length, the CGA said.

In their rescue efforts, rescue workers righted the whales, kept them cool and moist, while continuously poured seawater over their bodies to prevent dehydration and overheating.

In addition, the whales' blowholes were kept clear so as not to impede their breathing, officials said.

The whales were transported to Badouzi in Keelung for further observation and care, authorities said.

(By Tsao Ya-yen and Y.F. Low)

Enditem/AW

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
90