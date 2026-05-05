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4 pygmy killer whales rescued after being stranded in New Taipei

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Four pygmy killer whales found stranded beneath Danjiang Bridge in New Taipei were rescued Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), a 30-member rescue team involving the Ocean Conservation Administration, New Taipei City Animal Protection Office, and the Taiwan Cetacean Society was dispatched after a report was received at around 1 p.m. that several cetaceans were stranded.

Rescuers identified the animals as four pygmy killer whales, each measuring about 2.2 meters in length, the CGA said.

In their rescue efforts, rescue workers righted the whales, kept them cool and moist, while continuously poured seawater over their bodies to prevent dehydration and overheating.

In addition, the whales' blowholes were kept clear so as not to impede their breathing, officials said.

The whales were transported to Badouzi in Keelung for further observation and care, authorities said.