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Man arrested after attempted bank robbery using BB gun, fake grenade

04/24/2026 09:32 PM
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The CTBC Bank branch in Taipei that was robbed on Friday. CNA photo April 24, 2026
The CTBC Bank branch in Taipei that was robbed on Friday. CNA photo April 24, 2026

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) A man in his 30s was arrested Friday after attempting to rob a bank in Taipei using a BB gun and a fake grenade, police said.

The suspect, surnamed Lin (林), entered a CTBC Bank branch in the city's Daan District and threatened staff, prompting employees to alert authorities.

Photo courtesy of the local authority April 24, 2026
Photo courtesy of the local authority April 24, 2026

According to Taipei City Police Commissioner Lin Yen-tien (林炎田), police received the report at 3:32 p.m. and dispatched officers within three minutes, including patrol units and a special task force.

Officers found the suspect inside the bank vault putting cash into a suitcase. After a brief standoff, he was subdued and taken into custody.

The commissioner said the suspect had brought a suitcase and used the replica weapons to intimidate staff. About NT$10 million (US$310,000) had been placed in the suitcase at the time.

Photo courtesy of the local authority April 24, 2026
Photo courtesy of the local authority April 24, 2026

Police said the suspect appeared to have acted alone, with no accomplices identified, and is believed to have committed the crime because of financial debts.

A local ward head said the suspect is a nearby resident and had shown no unusual behavior prior to the incident.

Prosecutors said they have launched an investigation to determine the man's motive and full circumstances of the case.

(By Liu Chien-pang and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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