Taiwan sees cooler weather on Friday as weather front passes

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Taipei, April 24 (CNA) Cooler temperatures are expected across Taiwan on Friday as a passing weather front and strengthening northeasterly winds bring rain across the island, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Western Taiwan could see brief showers or thunderstorms, with a chance of localized heavy rain, while other areas may also experience brief showers or isolated thunderstorms, the CWA said.

Temperatures will remain cooler throughout the day in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, with highs of around 22-24 degrees Celsius, while highs in central Taiwan and Taitung County in the southeast are expected to reach 25-28 degrees.

Lows are expected to range from 20-24 degrees nationwide, according to the CWA.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said wet weather is expected to affect Taiwan through Saturday, with brief showers or thunderstorms possible around the island accompanied by a chance of lightning, strong winds and short-duration heavy rain.

Wu said the front will move away on Sunday and Monday, bringing sunny and warmer conditions, with rising temperatures and the chance of brief, isolated showers in the eastern half of Taiwan.

Mostly cloudy to sunny skies are expected to continue nationwide on Tuesday, with brief afternoon showers possible in mountainous areas and eastern Taiwan, before a fast-moving front passes Wednesday afternoon, bringing a sudden change in the weather, he said.

Based on the latest forecasting models, the frontal system is expected to move away from May 1 to 3, but moisture will remain around Taiwan, bringing a chance of brief, localized showers, the meteorologist said.