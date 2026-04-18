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Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Israel-Lebanon ceasefire for 10 days; Strait of Hormuz temporarily opens

@China Times: Detention permitted for drunk driving, child abuse, and fraud to prevent recidivism

@Liberty Times: Reuters: CCP uses KMT to attack Taiwan government by spreading fake videos on social media

@Economic Daily News: 16 small-cap stocks backed by institutional investors lead rally

@Commercial Times: 15 small and mid-cap stocks attract capital, lead next market surge

@Taipei Times: U.S. senators reassure on arms approvals

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