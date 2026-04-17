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Thunderstorms likely in parts of Taiwan as front passes: CWA

04/17/2026 06:28 PM
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CNA file photo 

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A frontal weather system is forecast to pass through Taiwan on Saturday, bringing scattered showers or thunderstorms to northern and eastern areas, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) said Friday that localized short-term showers or thunderstorms are forecast Saturday north of central Taiwan and in eastern areas.

The rain is expected to ease after nightfall, Huang added.

On Sunday, there will be scattered short-term showers in Hualien and Taitung counties as well as mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan, while other regions will see isolated rainfall before turning partly cloudy or sunny, Huang said.

A similar weather pattern is expected from Monday to Wednesday, with easterly winds bringing scattered showers to Hualien and Taitung on Monday and Tuesday, while other regions remain mostly cloudy to sunny.

Another weather front is forecast to approach on April 23-24, Huang said, adding that it will bring an increased chance of short-term showers or thunderstorms across central and northern Taiwan, with other areas likely to see scattered rainfall.

Temperature highs will reach 24-26 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien on Saturday, with lows of 19-21 degrees.

Central and southern regions, as well as Taitung, are forecast to see highs of 28-31 degrees and lows of 21-24 degrees, Huang said, adding that the weather will turn warmer from Monday, with highs of around 30 degrees and lows of 21-23 degrees across Taiwan.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem/AW

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