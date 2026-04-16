Taiwan headline news
04/16/2026 09:57 AM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China sends letter calling for full resumption of direct flights; semi-official communications begin
@China Times: Cheng Li-wun again proposes reconciliation between Taiwan's ruling and opposition parties, and the U.S. and China
@Liberty Times: Criticizing KMT and CCP for framing unification as peace, Lai says it will bring endless trouble for Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Morgan Stanley says TSMC likely to raise financial forecast
@Commercial Times: Central government general budget to be sent to committee on April 21
@Taipei Times: Lawmakers agree to budget process
Enditem/pc
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher04/16/2026 10:04 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news04/16/2026 09:57 AM
-
Culture
Thai Festival to open in Taipei next week with AI costume exhibit04/15/2026 09:21 PM
-
Politics
Interoperability crucial for Taiwan evacuation: Ex-Philippine Army official04/15/2026 08:25 PM
-
Business
Int'l flights to, from Taiwan to drop in May as fuel costs surge04/15/2026 07:01 PM