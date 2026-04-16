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Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China sends letter calling for full resumption of direct flights; semi-official communications begin

@China Times: Cheng Li-wun again proposes reconciliation between Taiwan's ruling and opposition parties, and the U.S. and China

@Liberty Times: Criticizing KMT and CCP for framing unification as peace, Lai says it will bring endless trouble for Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Morgan Stanley says TSMC likely to raise financial forecast

@Commercial Times: Central government general budget to be sent to committee on April 21

@Taipei Times: Lawmakers agree to budget process

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