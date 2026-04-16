Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/16/2026 09:57 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China sends letter calling for full resumption of direct flights; semi-official communications begin

@China Times: Cheng Li-wun again proposes reconciliation between Taiwan's ruling and opposition parties, and the U.S. and China

@Liberty Times: Criticizing KMT and CCP for framing unification as peace, Lai says it will bring endless trouble for Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Morgan Stanley says TSMC likely to raise financial forecast

@Commercial Times: Central government general budget to be sent to committee on April 21

@Taipei Times: Lawmakers agree to budget process

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
82