Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
04/13/2026 07:37 PM
Taipei, April 13 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 7:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in Yilan County, about 34.2 kilometers south-southwest of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 48.8 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, Hualien County and Nantou County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taoyuan, Taichung, New Taipei, Hsinchu County and Taipei, the CWA said.
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