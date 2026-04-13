Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan

04/13/2026 07:37 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 7:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Yilan County, about 34.2 kilometers south-southwest of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 48.8 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, Hualien County and Nantou County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taoyuan, Taichung, New Taipei, Hsinchu County and Taipei, the CWA said.

(By Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
82