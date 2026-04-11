Taiwan headline news
04/11/2026 11:39 AM
Taipei, April 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng-Xi meeting: Cheng proposes institutionalizing cross-strait peace
@China Times: Cheng: Peace framework to be achieved gradually; Xi: Families should talk things through
@Liberty Times: AIT on Cheng-Xi meeting: Beijing should talk to Taiwan's elected government without preconditions
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with stellar dual financial reports attract major investors
@Commercial Times: 18 powerhouse stocks lead the way to new peaks
@Taipei Times: China compromise comes at a cost: Lai
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