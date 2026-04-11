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Taiwan headline news

04/11/2026 11:39 AM
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Taipei, April 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng-Xi meeting: Cheng proposes institutionalizing cross-strait peace

@China Times: Cheng: Peace framework to be achieved gradually; Xi: Families should talk things through

@Liberty Times: AIT on Cheng-Xi meeting: Beijing should talk to Taiwan's elected government without preconditions

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with stellar dual financial reports attract major investors

@Commercial Times: 18 powerhouse stocks lead the way to new peaks

@Taipei Times: China compromise comes at a cost: Lai

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