Taiwan Railway unveils Mazu-themed souvenirs ahead of religious events

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Taipei, April 10 (CNA) Taiwan Railway Corp. (TR) unveiled Friday a range of souvenir items ahead of two major religious events honoring the sea goddess Mazu.

In a news release, the state-owned railway company said it was launching the items to coincide with the Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage, which starts Sunday in Miaoli County, and the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple procession, which sets off from Taichung on April 17.

The collection includes long towels and ribbon key chains featuring cartoon-style Mazu motifs, as well as small carrier bags and stainless steel lunch boxes printed with blessing messages.

The items are available in discounted gift sets on the company's website and at designated Taiwan Railway Shop locations, including Taipei Main Station, Songshan Station and Nangang Station, in Taipei, TR said.

As an example, the company said customers who purchase a Mazu-themed long towel priced at NT$450 (US$14.15) together with a ribbon key chain priced at NT$250 can enjoy a discounted bundle price of NT$500, down from NT$700.

The promotion runs from Friday through April 30.

Long towels featuring cartoon-style Mazu motifs. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railway Corp. April 10, 2026