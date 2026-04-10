Taiwan headline news
04/10/2026 10:27 AM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng-Xi meeting to take place this morning
@China Times: Cheng-Xi meeting to take place this morning
@Liberty Times: Beijing suddenly announces live-fire drills in Yellow Sea ahead of Cheng-Xi meeting, making a mockery of "peace journey"
@Economic Daily News: Middle East situation shifts as U.S. and Iran fall out again
@Commercial Times: Conflict in Middle East pushes up inflation; Fed considers interest rate hikes
@Taipei Times: Cabinet eyes rules to protect migrants
Enditem/ls
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