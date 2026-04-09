11 salmonella cases in New Taipei lunch box poisoning outbreak

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New Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Eleven people have tested positive for salmonella in a suspected mass food poisoning outbreak linked to the lunch box chain Chin Liu Cuisine (清六食堂) in New Taipei's Xindian District, as the number of people seeking medical treatment rose to 143 on Thursday.

Preliminary tests conducted by Cardinal Tien Hospital and Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital confirmed the presence of the pathogen in patients who were hospitalized or placed under observation.

Further analysis identified the strain as salmonella group D, the New Taipei City Department of Health said on Thursday.

Yang Shu-chin (楊舒秦), head of the department's Food and Drug Management section, said the case has been referred to prosecutors under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, citing the cluster of infections and the consistent pathogen detected across patients.

She said additional test results from food, environmental and patient samples will be submitted as the investigation continues.

● New Taipei to help victims seek compensation in food poisoning case

Authorities said 106 cases were linked to the branch near Xindian District Office, while 37 were traced to the Zhongxing branch.

All three outlets, including the Minquan branch, have been ordered closed pending further inspection.

Patients reported symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea and fever.

As of Thursday morning, 18 people remained hospitalized and 12 under observation, while the rest had been discharged, officials said.

Consumer protection officials said no compensation claims had been filed as of Thursday, but noted the business carries product liability insurance expected to cover medical expenses.

Meetings between authorities, the operator, and its insurer are scheduled for Thursday and next week to discuss compensation, with legal assistance available to affected consumers, consumer protection officials added.