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Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan

03/29/2026 11:33 AM
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Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Pingtung County in southern Taiwan at 11:12 a.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Pingtung's Laiyi Township, about 29.3 kilometers south-southeast of Pingtung County Hall, at a depth of 23.3 km, according to the agency.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Pingtung County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Kaohsiung, Taitung County, Tainan and Chiayi County, the CWA said.

Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

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