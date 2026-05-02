Taiwan opens trade and investment center in Phoenix

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Taipei, May 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Trade and Investment Service Center opened Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

Economics Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) presided over the opening ceremony of the Phoenix center, Taiwan's second such facility in the United States after one in Dallas, according to the ministry.

The centers are expected to help Taiwanese companies expand in the U.S. market and participate in local manufacturing and innovation ecosystems, the MOEA said.

Kung, who is leading a delegation to the annual SelectUSA Investment Summit, said Arizona was the group's first stop.

In addition to attending the opening ceremony, the delegation also met with Arizona state and Phoenix city officials to explore opportunities for cooperation, he said.

In a recorded speech at the ceremony, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Taiwan and her state had built a close friendship and were committed to supporting each other in technological innovation, according to the MOEA.

Hobbs said she expected the two sides to continue cooperation in the coming years to build a resilient global supply chain, the ministry said.

The delegation also visited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) advanced fab in Phoenix and saw the smooth operation of the chipmaker's first facility there, according to the MOEA.

Kung said TSMC's presence in Arizona showed that Taiwan had extended its reach into the U.S. market and created many high-paying jobs, helping build mutual trust between Taiwan and the U.S. and laying a solid foundation for supply chain cooperation.

According to the MOEA, Arizona was Taiwan's third-largest trading partner in 2025, with bilateral trade totaling US$21.24 billion. Taiwan was also Arizona's largest source of imports and second-largest export market, the ministry said.