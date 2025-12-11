Focus Taiwan App
12/11/2025 10:09 AM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: '罷' selected word of the year for 2025

@China Times: Pentagon report shows U.S. could not defend Taiwan

@Liberty Times: 252 lawmakers' assistants sign petition urging withdrawal of bill on stipend use

@Economic Daily News: Sales of TWSE-listed, OTC firms hit record high for the month of November

@Commercial Times: Sales of TWSE-listed, OTC firms break five records

@Taipei Times: President touts human rights efforts

