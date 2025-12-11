Taiwan headline news
12/11/2025 10:09 AM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: '罷' selected word of the year for 2025
@China Times: Pentagon report shows U.S. could not defend Taiwan
@Liberty Times: 252 lawmakers' assistants sign petition urging withdrawal of bill on stipend use
@Economic Daily News: Sales of TWSE-listed, OTC firms hit record high for the month of November
@Commercial Times: Sales of TWSE-listed, OTC firms break five records
@Taipei Times: President touts human rights efforts
