U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.208.

Turnover totaled US$1.098 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.210, and moved between NT$31.160 and NT$31.217 before the close.