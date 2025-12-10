U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/10/2025 04:17 PM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.208.
Turnover totaled US$1.098 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.210, and moved between NT$31.160 and NT$31.217 before the close.
