Unlicensed, drunk driver given 10-year sentence in fatal hit-and-run

Taichung, Dec. 10 (CNA) A 23-year-old unlicensed driver was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a drunk-driving hit-and-run that killed a university student delivering food in Taichung earlier this year.

The Taichung District Court's citizen-judge panel imposed a nine-year sentence on the defendant, Wu (吳), for DUI causing death and five years for fleeing the scene. The terms will be partly concurrent, with the total sentence equaling 10 years.

The ruling can be appealed.

According to prosecutors, Wu had been drinking before driving through Taichung's Xitun District in March, where he struck 22-year-old Chen (陳), a medical student working part-time as a food delivery driver.

Wu fled the scene but later surrendered. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.37 milligrams per liter - more than twice the legal limit.

During Tuesday's hearing, Chen's father appeared in his son's shirt, pants and internship white coat - a symbolic gesture he said was meant to let "my son appear in court himself."

Chen's father appears in his son's shirt, pants and internship white coat during Tuesday's hearing in Taichung. CNA photo Dec. 9, 2025

He described the loss of his son as an unbearable blow to the family.

When asked by the judge whether he wished to apologize, Wu remained silent, prompting Chen's father to walk out of the courtroom.

Chen's father later told reporters he neither sought nor wanted an apology, saying Wu's expressions of remorse would only be "for the sake of a lighter sentence."

Reacting to the ruling, he voiced strong dissatisfaction and criticized what he called Taiwan's lenient penalties for DUI fatalities, noting that offenders in Japan can face up to 20 years in prison, while sentences in the United States may include life terms.

Saying society has zero tolerance for drunk driving, he urged lawmakers to strengthen legislation to ensure harsher penalties that effectively deter offenders.

"Taiwan still has a long road ahead. Change must start with the law," he said.

He added that he will not seek a settlement with Wu and plans to file a civil lawsuit against the owner who lent Wu the vehicle.