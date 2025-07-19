Japan's whooping cough surge prompts Taiwan alert for kids

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Saturday urged families traveling to Japan with children to ensure their pertussis (whooping cough) vaccinations are complete, following a significant spike in cases there.

Japan reported 3,578 new pertussis cases between June 30 and July 6 -- the highest weekly total since 2018. Tokyo had the most cases (277), followed by Saitama Prefecture (254), according to CDC spokesperson Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).

So far this year, Japan has logged over 43,000 cases and four infant deaths. The CDC also noted that drug-resistant strains have been identified.

Health officials attributed the rise to more time spent indoors in the hot summer heat and increased social activity during the holiday season, both of which may drive transmission.

Nearly 60 percent of Japan's cases have been in teenagers. Japanese health authorities say vaccine protection often wanes by middle school, and recommend a booster at ages 11-12.

Taiwan's standard vaccination schedule includes pertussis shots at 2, 4, 6, and 18 months, with a booster given before elementary school, according to the CDC.

Health officials also recommend a self-paid booster (Tdap) for unvaccinated teens aged 11-18, especially those living with infants or pregnant women.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the respiratory tract. Early symptoms resemble a cold, but often develop into severe coughing fits that may last for weeks.