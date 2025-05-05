Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits eastern Taiwan

05/05/2025 06:46 PM
CWA graphic
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:09 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage following the quake.

The epicenter of the temblor was located 34.9 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 6.1 kilometers, CWA data showed.

The intensity of the quake, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in parts of Hualien County, according to the CWA.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in areas including Yilan County and Nantou County, the CWA said.

Five smaller quakes followed within 20 minutes, CWA data showed.

CWA graphic
(By James Thompson)

