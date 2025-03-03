Taiwan headline news
03/03/2025 10:49 AM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.K., France and Ukraine to work on ceasefire
@China Times: Taiwanese nuclear engineer defends decision to 'defect' to U.S. 37 years ago in CNN interview
@Liberty Times: Retired teacher removed from rally after accusing KMT lawmaker of 'colluding with China'
@Economic Daily News: TSMC shares could fall below NT$1,000
@Commercial Times: Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2025 Asia-Pacific Technology Forum set for March 17-21
@Taipei Times: Taiwan mulls stricter citizenship rules
Enditem/AW
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan's top diplomat says Haiti, Vatican ties need extra attention03/03/2025 07:48 PM
- Business
Labor funds post gains of NT$108.7 billion in January03/03/2025 05:57 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end sharply lower on Trump's tariffs03/03/2025 05:47 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market03/03/2025 05:25 PM
- Society
No evidence of outside force in Tainan bullying case: Autopsy03/03/2025 05:23 PM