03/03/2025 10:49 AM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.K., France and Ukraine to work on ceasefire

@China Times: Taiwanese nuclear engineer defends decision to 'defect' to U.S. 37 years ago in CNN interview

@Liberty Times: Retired teacher removed from rally after accusing KMT lawmaker of 'colluding with China'

@Economic Daily News: TSMC shares could fall below NT$1,000

@Commercial Times: Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2025 Asia-Pacific Technology Forum set for March 17-21

@Taipei Times: Taiwan mulls stricter citizenship rules

Enditem/AW

