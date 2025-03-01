Award-winning musician Khalil Fong passes away

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) Hong Kong-based American singer-songwriter Khalil Fong (方大同) has passed away at the age of 41, Fong's record label confirmed on Saturday.

"With unwavering optimism in the face of a relentless illness for five years, Khalil Fong gently and gracefully bid farewell to this world on the morning of February 21, 2025, stepping into the next realm of existence to carry forward his purpose and dreams," Fu Music wrote on the company's official Facebook page.

"The music and graphic novels he gifted to the world remain an eternal testament to his luminous spirit, a timeless treasure for generations to come."

Though Fong's company did not disclose the cause of death, the artist revealed during an interview in October 2024 that he had been battling an illness since 2021.

Fong also said his voice and the sound of his latest album, 2024's "The Dreamer," were different due to his age and ailment.

He said that while the illness did not affect his voice, he had started to breathe differently, which prevented him from performing.

Singer-songwriter Khalil Fong holds the trophy for Best Male Vocalist at the 2017 Golden Melody Awards ceremony in Taipei on June 25, 2017. CNA file photo

The Hawaii-born public figure had generally remained out of the limelight since that time, with his latest public appearance a social media update which he released on Feb. 13.

Local media speculated that Fong may have been suffering from a pneumothorax, or a collapsed lung, which can be life-threatening, especially if there are complications.

Known for his sophisticated R&B and soul music style, Fong made his debut on the Chinese entertainment scene in 2005 with his album "Soulboy."

Although Fong performed in English and Cantonese as well, his songs were predominantly released in Mandarin.

Earning countless accolades after his initial splash, Fong's first prestigious awards came in 2008 when he won four honors at the Commercial Radio Hong Kong Ultimate Song Chart Awards Presentation, including best male singer.

In Taiwan, he was named best male vocalist at the 2017 Golden Melody Awards for his 2017 Mandarin album "Journey to the West," beating out the likes of Jay Chou (周杰倫), Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) and Yoga Lin (林宥嘉).

Aside from music, Fong also dabbled in drawing and writing, having published the English graphic novel "Emi the Dream Catcher: The Tree of Life" in 2018.