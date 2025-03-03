U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/03/2025 05:25 PM
Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.097 to close at NT$32.917.
Turnover totaled US$1.207 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.860, and moved to a high of NT$32.970 before the close.
