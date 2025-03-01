U.S. think tank warns of Chinese transnational crime syndicates in Palau

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Sydney, Australia, March 1 (CNA) An American think tank has warned that China is using transnational criminal organizations to advance its political agenda in Palau, which it said could undermine Taiwan's diplomatic ties with the Western Pacific nation.

In a recent report, Pacific Economics said that transnational criminal organizations have been making investments in Palau, which is but one of the tactics being used by China to exert influence on the island nation, alongside initiatives in areas such as academia, business and culture.

One of the crime syndicates is the Prince Group, a Chinese-Cambodian conglomerate founded by Chinese businessman Chen Zhi (陳志), the report said. The group has been implicated in money laundering, online scams and human trafficking, drawing scrutiny from both the Chinese government and Radio Free Asia, according to Pacific Economics.

The Prince Group has proposed resort investments in Palau that are worth over US$1 billion, the report said. Similarly, many recent hotel investments in Palau have ties to China, the think tank added.

Palau should try to identify and prevent harmful business activities, while encouraging positive investments, Pacific Economics said, citing examples such as Taiwan's investment in the country's hotels, Australia's investment in its solar power projects, and the U.S.' investments in its infrastructure.

Jarod Baker, co-founder of Pacific Economics, told CNA on Saturday that while Palau formally recognizes Taiwan and does not adhere to the "one China" policy, criminal organizations can help Beijing fill the gaps in areas where China's foreign ministry's efforts might fall short.

"[The crime syndicates] are used to covertly bring in money, people and other elements," he said.

Baker said that while China employs various methods to influence other countries, business remains its primary tool for advancing its strategic goals.