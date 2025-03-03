Taiwanese artists to participate in New York comic and cartoon festival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) The illustrations of Taiwanese artists Ding Pao-yen (丁柏晏) and Chen Pei-hsiu (陳沛珛) will be showcased at New York City's premier independent comic and cartoon festival later this month.

Ding and Chen will represent Taiwan at the 2025 Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art (MoCCA) festival March 15-16, joining more than 500 other artists from around the world, the Taipei Cultural Center in New York said in a recent statement.

Ding's work merges contemporary art, science fiction and gaming culture, according to the center, which arranged for the two Taiwanese artists to participate in the MoCCA Arts Festival.

"His dynamic storytelling and innovative visual narratives have earned him international recognition," the center said.

At the upcoming festival, Ding will showcase a range of his independently published zines and will also launch his latest graphic novel "Not Ready For Real Life," which was published by U.S.-based Glacier Bay Books, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chen, who is best known for her ability to explore introspective and emotionally resonant themes, will present her books "For the Time Being," (暫時先這樣) "Still Young, Still New," (他們的眼睛) and "Les Souvenirs en Trop" (愛過的廢物) at the festival, according to the center.

In addition to exhibiting their works, Chen and Ding will offer to do figure sketches for visitors, with Ding channeling his signature cyberpunk-inspired style, and Chen focusing on capturing her subjects' emotions, the statement said.

The MoCCA Arts Festival, organized by the New York-based Society of Illustrators, has drawn over 9,000 attendees annually since its launch in 2002, according to its website.

The festival celebrates illustrations across all genres through exhibitions, programming and artist showcases, the website says. Also, award-winning honorees are usually invited to speak at the festival about their careers and artistic processes, it says.