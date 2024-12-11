Ex-labor official involved in suicide controversy detained for corruption

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容), a former Ministry of Labor (MOL) official fired for workplace bullying, was ordered detained and held incommunicado on Wednesday as she is investigated for embezzling public funds.

In a press release, the New Taipei District Court said it had approved prosecutors' request to detain Hsieh, the former head of the New Taipei office of the MOL's Workforce Development Agency, due to the severity of her alleged crime and the risk that she might flee, falsify evidence or collude with witnesses.

Hsieh is suspected of multiple violations of the Anti-Corruption Act and Government Procurement Act, including withholding public funds with an intent to profit and using another's name to affect procurement results or gain illegal benefits, according to the court.

The court's announcement came after New Taipei prosecutors on Tuesday conducted searches at 22 locations, including the northern branch of the Workforce Development Agency, as well as Hsieh's residence, offices and the homes of related officials.

Prosecutors filed a request to the court Wednesday morning to detain Hsieh on suspicion of corruption.

They also brought in 22 others for questioning over possible breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Of those, prosecutors listed 12 as suspects and released them on bails ranging from NT$30,000 (US$922) to NT$180,000. The rest were listed as witnesses and released.

The investigation follows the suicide of a 39-year-old civil servant from the Workforce Development Agency, allegedly due to workplace bullying by Hsieh, which resulted in her dismissal on Nov. 20.

Separately, Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平) of the Kuomintang filed charges against Hsieh for negligent homicide with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Nov 21.

Four days later, Chung added charges against former Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) and Hsieh for misusing public funds, including the Employment Stabilization Fund and special expenses, for personal purposes such as purchasing private gifts and organizing a concert.

The corruption case against Hsieh was transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office following approval by the High Prosecutors Office.

According to sources familiar with the case, the New Taipei prosecutors' investigation focuses on issues related to suspected breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act, specifically office renovations and purchasing gifts. The negligent homicide allegations are being handled separately.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.