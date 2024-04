Taiwan Railway train derails in Hualien, no injuries reported

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) A Puyuma Express train traveling from Taitung to New Taipei derailed after its engine was hit by a falling rock in Xiulin Township, Hualien County Wednesday evening.

None of the crew members or 146 passengers onboard express service No. 445 were injured, and boarded a relief train at 10:21 p.m., according to state-run Taiwan Railway Corp.

(By Lee Hsien-feng and Kay Liu) Enditem/AW