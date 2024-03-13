Focus Taiwan App
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

03/13/2024 10:17 PM
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Yilan, 42.4 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 27.2 km, according to the agency's Seismology Center.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was the highest in Yilan and Hualien counties, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem/AW

