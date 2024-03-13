Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan
03/13/2024 10:17 PM
Taipei, March 13 (CNA) A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Yilan, 42.4 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 27.2 km, according to the agency's Seismology Center.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was the highest in Yilan and Hualien counties, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
Latest
- Society
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan03/13/2024 10:17 PM
- Society
Taoyuan Int'l Airport to dim lights as rehearsal for 'Earth Hour'03/13/2024 10:02 PM
- Cross-Strait
Supporters, opponents of changes to Chinese spouse rules rally in Taipei03/13/2024 09:53 PM
- Culture
National Symphony Orchestra to showcase Taiwan in European tour03/13/2024 09:21 PM
- Cross-Strait
Minister apologizes for evidence collection lapse in Kinmen boat deaths03/13/2024 09:10 PM