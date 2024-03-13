Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Yilan, 42.4 kilometers south-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 27.2 km, according to the agency's Seismology Center.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was the highest in Yilan and Hualien counties, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration