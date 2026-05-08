DEFENSE / Taiwan passes U.S. arms bill with spending ceiling of US$24.8 billion
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislative Yuan has passed a supplementary budget bill to fund the purchase of separate packages of United States military equipment, with the combined amount of spending capped at NT$780 billion (US$24.8 billion).
The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) used their legislative majority to pass a bill with two main funding provisions.
One was for NT$300 billion for arms sales already approved by the U.S. for Taiwan on Dec. 17, 2025; the other was for NT$480 billion for an arms package expected to be announced by Washington in the future.
The bill, which fell short of the NT$1.25 trillion requested by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government, passed by a 59-0 margin with 48 abstentions in the 113-seat Legislature.
Legislative approval for disbursing the funding for both provisions is contingent on a legislative review after Taiwan receives letters of offer and acceptance (LOAs) from the U.S. for specific weapons systems.
The package of weapons already approved by the U.S. included High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, TOW 2B missiles, Altius-700M and 600 drones, and Javelin anti-armor missiles.
The bill did not specify the items that Taiwan anticipates acquiring from the U.S. government in the future, but it did delineate broad categories into which the weapons should fall.
They include "soft- and hard-kill integrated counter-drone systems," anti-ballistic and air defense missiles, medium- and low-altitude air defense systems, and a replenishment program for wartime stockpiles of anti-armor missiles.
Though it was not clear if the opposition-controlled Legislature would approve proposals for an additional weapons package, given the intense partisan wrangling over the bill that has taken place, KMT and TPP legislators on Friday morning voiced support for upcoming arms sales.
The rejection of the Cabinet's NT$1.25 trillion bill, however, meant there will be no funding in this budget for major initiatives involving the local defense industry, including plans to ramp up Taiwan's drone production capacity.
-
Narwhal submarine fires 2 torpedoes during 8th round of dive testsAs a part of its eighth round of dive tests, the Narwhal, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine, conducted torpedo launch trials, CSBC Corp., Taiwan, the vessel's primary contractor, said Thursday.05/07/2026 07:55 PM
-
Taiwan's annual war games extended to 2 weeks againThe computerized portion of Taiwan's largest annual military drills will be held for 14 days for the second consecutive year, testing the country's all-out defense against China's increasing "gray zone" activities and its potential to carry out a full-scale invasion of the island.04/02/2026 12:32 PM
-
Taiwanese officials shown 1st F-16V jet due this yearTaiwanese officials were shown the first of 66 F-16V fighter jets purchased by Taiwan from the United States, the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday, adding that the aircraft has completed an initial flight test and is expected to be delivered later this year.03/21/2026 09:31 PM
-
Society
Legislature writes nurse-to-patient ratios into law, adds penalty clause05/08/2026 06:35 PM
-
Society
Former Penghu councilor, husband found guilty in subsidy case05/08/2026 05:27 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares end down amid renewed Middle East concerns05/08/2026 05:06 PM
-
Society
Inadequate, seniority-based paid annual leave hurts women: Activists05/08/2026 04:57 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan passes U.S. arms bill with spending ceiling of US$24.8 billion05/08/2026 04:56 PM