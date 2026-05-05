Legislature declines to confirm Lai's prosecutor-general nominee

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Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The opposition-controlled Legislative Yuan on Tuesday voted down President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) nomination of Hsu Hsi-hsiang (徐錫祥) as prosecutor-general.

With the rejection, the Ministry of Justice, the parent agency of the Supreme Prosecutors Office, will, as a matter of practice, submit a recommendation through the Cabinet for the president to appoint an acting prosecutor-general once incumbent Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) completes his four-year term on Thursday.

The acting prosecutor-general is likely to be selected from among the office's two head prosecutors, including Hsu.

The acting prosecutor-general would then serve until a new nominee is announced and receives legislative confirmation.

At a news conference outside the legislative chamber, lawmaker Wang An-hsiang (王安祥) of the opposition Taiwan People's Party said Hsu lacked "core experience," particularly in handling appeals and review cases.

Hsu has also held political roles, such as deputy director of the National Security Bureau and deputy minister of justice, raising questions as to how well he will differentiate between the political and judicial spheres, Wang said.

Taiwanese lawmakers vote to approve or reject Hsu Hsi-hsiang as prosecutor-general at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday. CNA photo May 5, 2026

Nominee background

Hsu, 63, was nominated by Lai on March 13 and was advanced to a floor vote following cross-party negotiations in the Legislature on April 17.

According to the Presidential Office, Hsu has more than 30 years of prosecutorial experience and has handled cases involving drug trafficking, economic crimes, violent crime, intellectual property, environmental protection, corruption and election-related investigations, as well as cases involving the protection of women and children.

He holds a master's degree in law from National Chung Hsing University.

During his career, Hsu has served as head prosecutor at district prosecutors offices in Kinmen, Hsinchu, Changhua and New Taipei. He has also served as head prosecutor of the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office and as deputy minister of justice.

Hsu previously served as head of the Ethics Office at the Coast Guard Administration and as deputy direction-general of the National Security Bureau.