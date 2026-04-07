Taiwan reviewing Lithuania's proposal for further investment there

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Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Taiwan's top diplomat for European affairs on Tuesday confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) received a proposal last month calling for increased Taiwanese investment in the Baltic state and that the plan is currently under review.

Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), head of MOFA's Department of European Affairs, said the ministry received the proposal in March.

The confirmation came after Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) reported on April 1 that Lithuania's Foreign Ministry had prepared an action plan outlining priority economic sectors and potential projects aimed at strengthening cooperation with Taiwan.

The plan focuses on building "sustainable economic ties that would contribute to the development of Lithuania's high-tech sectors" and centers on potential Taiwanese investment in the country, according to the LRT report, but the exact contents of the plan were not disclosed.

Asked for more details, Huang said during a weekly MOFA briefing that most of the projects listed in the proposal build on existing cooperation between the two sides, spanning sectors such as lasers, medical AI, and fintech.

"We at MOFA are in the process of reviewing the proposal, as it requires further consideration and cross-ministerial discussions," he said.

Meanwhile, Huang was asked about remarks by Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, who said earlier this year that Taiwan has not fully delivered on its economic promises following the opening of the Taiwanese Representative Office in 2021.

Huang, who served as the office's first chief, responded by citing investment and trade figures.

Taiwan has invested more than 16.8 million euros (US$19.35 million) in Lithuania since 2021, and Huang pledged to encourage more Taiwanese investment in the country.

In addition, Lithuania's exports to Taiwan reached US$60 million in 2025, a 63 percent increase from 2024, while Taiwan's exports to Lithuania also rose by 13.6 percent year over year to US$105 million in 2025, he said.

Relations between Taiwan and Lithuania have warmed in recent years after both sides established reciprocal representative offices.

Beijing strongly objected to Lithuania's 2021 decision to allow the use of "Taiwanese" in the name of Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius, arguing that it implies Taiwan is a sovereign country separate from China.

China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, responded by recalling its ambassador to Vilnius, expelling Lithuania's ambassador to Beijing, suspending direct freight rail services, and restricting Lithuanian exports' access to the Chinese market.

Although Lithuania sought to restore diplomatic ties with China after a new government took office in late 2024, it has not asked Taiwan to change the name of its representative office in Vilnius.