Taiwan's goodwill fleet transits Panama Canal as training mission continues

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Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Taiwan's naval goodwill fleet, which departed the Marshall Islands last month, was seen passing through the Panama Canal on Saturday as it heads to another of the country's diplomatic allies in the region, according to livestream footage from the Panama Canal Authority (PCA).

Footage from the Panama Canal Live Webcams showed that the fleet -- consisting of the Republic of China (ROC) Navy's fast combat support ship Panshi (AOE-532), Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigate Yueh Fei (PFG-1106), and Kang Ding-class guided-missile frigate Di Hua (PFG-1206) -- transited the canal, which connects the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, around midnight Saturday (Taipei time).

The Yueh Fei passes through the Panama Canal on Saturday. Graphic captured from multimedia.panama-canal.com

The fleet, officially designated the 2026 Midshipmen and Cruising Training Squadron (MCTS) of the Republic of China Navy and led by Rear Admiral Chen Ming-feng (陳明峯), departed Taiwan in late February for its annual training voyage. The mission typically includes visits to Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean and Latin America.

For security reasons, Taiwan's military does not publicize the fleet's scheduled stops. However, according to the Chinese-language United Daily News, the fleet is believed to be heading to Belize.

On March 13, the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy in the Marshall Islands announced that the fleet had concluded a three-day port call from March 10 to 12 and was en route to its next destination.

This trip marks the fleet's 20th visit to the Marshall Islands, which was selected as the first port of call for the 2026 training voyage, symbolizing the close and enduring friendship between the two nations, the embassy said.

During the visit, Chen and senior officers paid courtesy calls on the President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda C. Heine; the Speaker of the Nitijela, Brenson Wase; and the Acting Mayor of Majuro Atoll, Jina David.

In addition to opening the Panshi to the public, the fleet also held a baseball equipment donation ceremony with the local community, according to an embassy press statement.

According to the Ministry of National Defense's budget proposal for fiscal year 2026, the goodwill fleet mission is scheduled to last 112 days and includes 840 naval cadets.

The annual mission aims to promote Taiwan's diplomacy, demonstrate military capability, and engage with overseas Taiwanese communities, the proposal said.