Taiwan, Paraguay affirm ties at 68th anniversary of relations

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his Paraguayan counterpart reaffirmed the two allies' 68-year diplomatic relations on Friday in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, during Lin's ongoing visit to the South American country, according to a press release from Paraguay's foreign ministry.

During Lin's meeting with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez, both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening a "relationship based on shared values, the defense of democracy, and a common vision for development," the statement said.

"Our bilateral relationship is based on firm values and principles, with a clear focus on the development and well-being of our peoples," Ramírez was quoted as saying in the Spanish language press release.

Lin, meanwhile, reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties by sharing expertise in technology, training, and industrial modernization, according to the same press release.

Later Friday (Paraguayan time), both ministers attended a reception organized by Taiwan's embassy in Paraguay to mark the 68th anniversary of the two countries establishing diplomatic relations.

During the reception, Ramírez again thanked Taiwan for its support in developing Paraguay's agriculture and livestock sectors, public health and medical care, education, innovation, and infrastructure, according to a separate press release from Taiwan's foreign ministry.

For instance, the Polytechnic University Taiwan-Paraguay, a Paraguayan public university jointly established by the Paraguay government and the Taipei-based National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, has so far cultivated more than 170 Paraguayan engineers, he added.

Lin said in his reception address that the university is one of several major projects Taiwan is helping its only South American ally with.

The others include implementation of the Health Information System (HIS), currently operational in more than 1,000 public health centers in Paraguay, as well as the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology Park in Minga Guazú, and the Electric Bus Pilot Project, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Wednesday's reception was joined by more than 250 guests, including Paraguayan Supreme Court President César Diesel, Chamber of Deputies President Raúl Latorre, the diplomatic corps in Paraguay, and representatives of the overseas Taiwanese community in Paraguay, MOFA said.

Paraguay is the only nation in South America and one of only 12 countries worldwide that formally recognize the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name. The two sides formed diplomatic relations on July 12, 1957.

On Saturday, Paraguay's President Santiago Peña, whom Lin is also scheduled to meet, made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to mark the 68th anniversary of the friendship between the two countries.

In the Spanish language post, Peña said the 68 years of friendship between Paraguay and Taiwan is a "relationship built on trust, respect, and solidarity."

"Let us continue walking together, with the same values and the same heart," he said.

Lin arrived in Paraguay late Thursday (Paraguayan time) to begin his visit to the South American ally.

As of Saturday (Paraguayan time), Lin has toured the Taiwan-Paraguay Smart Technology and Polytechnic University Taiwan-Paraguay. He is also scheduled to inspect the first batch of Taiwan-donated e-buses as part of the Electric Bus Pilot Project.

Lin's delegation is also comprised of Taiwanese business representatives from various sectors, including semiconductor, information and communications technology, smart transportation, smart agriculture, construction, and high-tech fabrics.

They will take advantage of this trip to explore potential business opportunities in Paraguay for the enhancement of the mutually beneficial partnership, according to MOFA.

The ministry did not say when Lin will return to Taiwan.