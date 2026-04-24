U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/24/2026 04:15 PM
Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.059 to close at NT$31.516.
Turnover totaled US$2.11 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.550, and moved between NT$31.466 and NT$31.558 before the close.
Latest
-
Society
Cyber security agency warns of online group 'grooming then scam' tactics04/24/2026 05:29 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares soar more than 3% as TSMC hits new high04/24/2026 04:52 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market04/24/2026 04:15 PM
-
Science & Tech
NDC to lead delegation to Japan's innovation conference next week04/24/2026 03:28 PM
-
Politics
Singapore envoy sees opportunity in Taiwan semiconductor partnership04/24/2026 03:03 PM