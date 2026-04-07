U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/07/2026 04:14 PM
Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$31.967.
Turnover totaled US$1.164 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.920, and moved between NT$31.915 and NT$31.999 before the close.
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