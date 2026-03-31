Tainan takes part in U.K. food exhibition, signs cooperation MOU
London, March 30 (CNA) Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) made an appearance at the three-day International Food & Drink Event (IFE) in London on its opening day Monday to promote products from his city on display.
Huang praised the quality of Tainan items at the opening of the city's pavilion at the show, saying producers are focused on food safety and meeting international standards to carve out a niche in the global market.
A group of six Tainan companies are exhibiting at the Tainan Pavilion, and they make a wide range of items, from processed fish items, fruits and juices to dried fruits, buckwheat-related foods, tea and snacks.
At the opening of the pavilion, the city's fish and food processors signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation with U.K. importer and logistics and distribution operator Cherrain Global.
Cheerain's distribution network covers midscale to upscale supermarkets and restaurants in the U.K.
Speaking with CNA, Cherrain CEO Kris Tang said his company, which is hoping to introduce quality food items from Taiwan, pays close attention to the uniqueness of every brand it introduces and selects the best way to distribute their products in the U.K. market.
The IFE hosted about 1,500 exhibitors this year and expected to attract 25,000 potential buyers and food product professionals from 90 countries and regions.
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