Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches Taipei-Phu Quoc flights

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Taoyuan, March 29 (CNA) Vietnam's Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on Sunday inaugurated direct flights between Phu Quoc and Taipei, marking its first international route and a push into Taiwan's competitive travel market.

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Taoyuan Airport at 2 p.m., while the arriving flight was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute, symbolizing the carrier's international debut after launching seven domestic routes in Vietnam.

The service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) and Phu Quoc will operate five times a week using newly delivered aircraft, according to Hsu Cheng-yi (許正宜), general manager of the airline's general sales agent in Taiwan.

Hsu said Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam offering visa-free entry for foreign visitors. The flight takes about 3 hours and 50 minutes, and Taiwanese travelers can stay on the island for up to 30 days without applying for an e-visa or paying visa fees.

He added that by combining direct flights with the resources of its parent company, Sun Group, the airline is in a good position to compete in Taiwan despite rising fuel costs and intense market competition.

Founded by Sun Group on Jan. 21 last year, Sun PhuQuoc Airways currently operates eight Airbus A321s and two A320s, and aims to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft by the end of this year, Hsu said.

In addition to the Taipei route, the airline plans to launch services later this year between Kaohsiung and Phu Quoc, according to its Taiwan agent.