Taiwan shares open higher
03/24/2026 09:13 AM
Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 340.39 points at 33,062.89 Tuesday on turnover of NT$9.516 billion (US$294.887 million).
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