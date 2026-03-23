Over 1,100 Employment Gold Cards in digital field issued in 3 years

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) More than 1,100 Employment Gold Cards have been issued to foreign professionals in Taiwan's digital sector over the past three years, the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) said Monday.

A total of 1,124 cards had been granted as of February 2026, after digital-sector eligibility was introduced in May 2023, the ministry's Administration for Digital Industries said at a news conference presenting the results of the program.

About 60 percent of recipients specialize in software development, followed by computer programming and digital content production or distribution (9 percent each), internet security (6 percent), and e-commerce (5 percent), according to the agency.

Around 30 percent of recipients are from the United States, while India and Singapore each account for about 6 percent.

Graphic courtesy of MODA

Speaking at the press event, Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵), head of human resources at Google Taiwan, said the country offers strong technological capabilities, infrastructure, and talent depth. She added that the program helps international and local professionals collaborate and exchange ideas, noting that Google Taiwan employs staff from more than 40 nationalities.

Several cardholders also shared their experiences.

Carrie Peterson, who has lived in Taiwan for about 25 years, said she initially came to study Chinese but later returned to establish an education technology startup, drawn by Taiwan's creativity and warmth.

Shian Lee, a Malaysian national and CEO of drone company Alphaswift, said he is optimistic about Taiwan's role in the "non-red supply chain" and has begun partnerships with local firms in chip design and manufacturing.

Launched by the National Development Council (NDC) in 2018, the Employment Gold Card program aims to attract skilled professionals in 12 fields, including digital technology, finance, arts and culture, law, and science and technology.

The card combines a work permit, resident visa, Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), and re-entry permit, allowing holders to freely seek employment. It also grants work rights to spouses, access to national health insurance for dependents, and tax incentives.

MODA said it will continue promoting the program to attract more international digital talent and strengthen Taiwan's digital innovation ecosystem.