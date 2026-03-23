U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/23/2026 11:44 AM
Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.101 at 11 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.131 from the previous close.
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