U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/01/2025 04:10 PM
Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar closed higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$31.431.
Turnover totaled US$1.116 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.400, and moved between 31.399 and NT$31.460 before the close.
