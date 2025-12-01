To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) The U.S. dollar closed higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$31.431.

Turnover totaled US$1.116 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.400, and moved between 31.399 and NT$31.460 before the close.