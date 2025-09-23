U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/23/2025 04:20 PM
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.043 to close at the day's high of NT$30.294.
Turnover totaled US$1.089 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.230, and moved to a low of NT$30.175 before rebounding.
