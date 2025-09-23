Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Prisoner critically injured in Hualien police car crash

09/23/2025 06:03 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of a witness Sept. 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of a witness Sept. 23, 2025

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) A 37-year-old wanted fraud suspect was left in critical condition Tuesday after a police car transporting him to a precinct in Hualien County crashed, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Provincial Highway 9 near the 176.6-kilometer mark in the Sanjhan area, the Hualien County Police Department said.

The patrol car, driven by a 29-year-old officer surnamed Tai (戴), was carrying the suspect, surnamed Lin (林), along with another 29-year-old officer surnamed Lee (李), seated in the back with him.

Police said the vehicle apparently skidded on a rain-soaked road surface and slammed into the central divider and a traffic signal pole, leaving the car heavily damaged.

Both Lin and Lee were trapped in the wreckage before being rescued by firefighters. Lin suffered severe head injuries and lost vital signs at the scene before being rushed to hospital for emergency care.

Lee sustained facial abrasions and a broken leg, while Tai suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash also knocked down a traffic signal pole and temporarily disrupted traffic in the area.

(By Lee Hsien-feng and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    51