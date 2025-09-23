Prisoner critically injured in Hualien police car crash

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) A 37-year-old wanted fraud suspect was left in critical condition Tuesday after a police car transporting him to a precinct in Hualien County crashed, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Provincial Highway 9 near the 176.6-kilometer mark in the Sanjhan area, the Hualien County Police Department said.

The patrol car, driven by a 29-year-old officer surnamed Tai (戴), was carrying the suspect, surnamed Lin (林), along with another 29-year-old officer surnamed Lee (李), seated in the back with him.

Police said the vehicle apparently skidded on a rain-soaked road surface and slammed into the central divider and a traffic signal pole, leaving the car heavily damaged.

Both Lin and Lee were trapped in the wreckage before being rescued by firefighters. Lin suffered severe head injuries and lost vital signs at the scene before being rushed to hospital for emergency care.

Lee sustained facial abrasions and a broken leg, while Tai suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The crash also knocked down a traffic signal pole and temporarily disrupted traffic in the area.