Taiwan shares close up 1.18%
09/22/2025 01:45 PM
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 302.23 points, or 1.18 percent, at 25,880.60 Monday on turnover of NT$469.73 billion (US$15.52 billion).
