Taiwan shares open higher
09/22/2025 09:33 AM
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 21.23 points at 25,599.60 Monday on turnover of NT$4.71 billion (US$155.65 million).
