Typhoon Ragasa grounds domestic flights, halts ferries across Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Typhoon Ragasa disrupted domestic transport Monday, forcing the cancellation of all flights to outlying islands after noon and the suspension of 88 ferry services on 13 routes, according to local carriers and transportation authorities.

UNI Airways and Mandarin Airlines announced that all services between Taiwan proper and offshore islands scheduled after 12 p.m. were canceled, while flights to Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan were suspended for the entire day.

Both carriers advised passengers to check online for updates before traveling to the airport.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Port Bureau said sailings were canceled on the Keelung-Matsu, Nangan Fuao-Langqi (Fuzhou), Beigan Baisha-Huangqi (Fuzhou), Kinmen-Shijing (Quanzhou), Kinmen-Wutong (Xiamen), Kaohsiung-Magong, Budai-Magong, Jiangjun (Tainan)-Penghu Dongji Island, Taitung Fugang-Green Island, Fugang-Lanyu, and Houbi Lake-Lanyu routes.

In addition, 24 trips on the Donggang-Xiaoliuqiu route and three on the Yanpu-Xiaoliuqiu route were suspended. The bureau urged travelers not to visit offshore islands during the storm and advised those already there to return as soon as possible.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has maintained both sea and land warnings for Typhoon Ragasa. Its storm circle reached the Hengchun Peninsula at 11 a.m. Monday.

Ragasa is expected to come closest to Taiwan from Monday afternoon and have its greatest impact on the island through Tuesday.

The sea warning will likely be lifted Tuesday evening, the CWA said.