Foreign minister ends Europe trip in Vienna, thanks Austrians for support

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) concluded his European trip in Vienna on Friday by attending a cultural event and meeting with Austrian lawmakers, whom he thanked for their strong support of Taiwan.

Lin wrote on Facebook that he participated in a concert showcasing Taiwan's Hakka music, part of the "Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025" campaign.

He also attended a reception with Austrian parliamentarians, including Dominik Oberhofer, Laurenz Pöttinger and Ralph Schallmeiner, and expressed his gratitude for their backing of Taiwan, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lin noted that their support strengthened the bridge between Taipei and Vienna, particularly at a time when democratic values face global challenges.

During his visit, Lin also toured the Belvedere Palace, which will co-host an exhibition with Taiwan's National Museum of History in December that features European floral art from the 18th to 20th centuries.

Lin began his trip on Sept. 10, visiting Prague in the Czech Republic and the Vatican and Rome in Italy before arriving in Vienna.