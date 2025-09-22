Typhoon Ragasa forces Tigerair, CAL to adjust international flights

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan and China Airlines (CAL) announced Monday that several international flights were canceled or rescheduled due to Typhoon Ragasa.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has maintained sea and land warnings for the typhoon. Its storm circle reached the Hengchun Peninsula on Taiwan's southern tip at 11 a.m. Monday.

Tigerair Taiwan said it canceled Monday's IT551/IT552 Taoyuan-Da Nang, IT606/IT607 Taoyuan-Busan and IT602 Taoyuan-Seoul Incheon flights.

A Tigerair Taiwan aircraft. CNA file photo

On Tuesday, cancellations include IT603 Seoul Incheon-Taoyuan, as well as flights between Taoyuan and Sapporo, Osaka, Tokyo Narita, Okinawa, Fukuoka, Saga, Tokyo Haneda, Nagoya, Asahikawa and Jeju.

On Wednesday, the IT321/IT322 Kaohsiung-Macau round-trip will also be canceled.

CAL announced Monday's CI607 Taoyuan-Hong Kong flight was canceled, while flights departing from or arriving in Taoyuan between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday may face delays or cancellations.

In addition, Taoyuan-Hong Kong and Kaohsiung-Hong Kong services on Wednesday have been canceled, with other flights subject to schedule changes.

A China Airlines aircraft inside the Taoyuan International Airport. CNA file photo

Both airlines advised passengers to check the latest flight information via their official websites, mobile apps or SMS alert services.