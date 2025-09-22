U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
09/22/2025 10:49 AM
Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.312 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.092 from the previous close.
